California offers generic Narcan twin-pack for $24 to reverse opioid overdoses

For $24, Californians can now get a twin-pack of generic Narcan, the opioid overdose-reversal drug.

Generic version

What we know:

The nasal spray is now available on the CalRx website. The generic drug naloxone can reverse overdose by blocking the effects of opioids. This generic version now available is about half the standard price, Governor Gavin Newsom's office announced on Monday.

Officials said a recent study found use of the generic version of the drug has saved the state $6 million.

"Life-saving medications shouldn’t come with a life-altering price tag. CalRx is about making essential drugs like naloxone affordable and accessible for all — not the privileged few," a statement from Newsom's office read. "California is using our market power as the 5th largest economy in the world to disrupt a billion-dollar industry to save lives…and we’re just getting started."

According to the news release, California residents and businesses can go to the CalRx website and purchase the drug. Taxes and shipping costs are separate. But officials say this is the most cost-competitive option currently available.

CalRx-branded naloxone was first introduced in May 2024. Newsom in 2023 introduced his Master Plan for Tackling the Fentanyl and Opioid Crisis Making naloxone more accessible and reducing and preventing overdoses were major components of that plan.

Promising statistics

By the numbers:

Newsom's office said in data through June 2024, the state had, for the first time, shown a decline in synthetic opioid-related overdoses. The decline reversed the trend that had been seen from 2018 through June 2023, officials said.

