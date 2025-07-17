California preserves LGBTQ crisis support amid Trump's suicide hotline cuts

The Brief President Trump's elimination of a suicide hotline option tailored to LGBTQ youth takes effect Thursday. California leaders are teaming up with The Trevor Project in an effort to preserve those services in the state. The Oakland LGBTQ Community Center is glad to see the state assistance, but worries about the overall toll of cuts.



A new Trump administration policy goes into effect Thursday that some worry could endanger the lives of young LGBTQ people.

The National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is eliminating an option that tailors phone support to that community.

However, on the eve of that change, California is stepping in to try to preserve that service.

Grave concerns over Trump cuts to suicide hotline's LGBTQ youth option

Countless people are alive today because they called 9-8-8 and spoke to a counselor from the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. But starting Thursday, "option 3", which connects you to a counselor specially trained to help gay or transgender young people, will no longer exist.

Bay Area LGBTQ advocates are worried some of those people may not survive that crisis.

What they're saying:

"Getting rid of those will definitely take a toll on our community and potentially us losing some of our community," said Jordan Long, youth services coordinator with the Oakland LGBTQ Community Center.

California and the Trevor Project step in to mitigate impact

But Governor Gavin Newsom and state health officials say they're doing what they can to make sure that an expert is on the other end.

"To all young people identifying as LGBTQ+ listening in, I want you to know that you matter, you are not alone, and we see you," said Kim Johnson, director of the California Health & Human Services Agency.

California is partnering with The Trevor Project, a nonprofit focused on preventing suicide among LGBTQ youth.

By the numbers:

"37% of LGBTQ+ young people seriously considered suicide in the past year," said Jackson Budinger, senior director of communications with The Trevor Project. "It makes a lot of common sense that you would want to have a more sophisticated training in the counselor."

Dig deeper:

California callers won't be able select "option 3" anymore. Instead, the state is promising whoever you speak to will have the skills to help LGBTQ people in crisis.

"Through this partnership, we will provide additional LGBTQ+ plus competence training to California's 9-8-8 counselors, in addition to the specific training they already received to provide comprehensive support. This means that you will continue to be met with the highest level of understanding, respect and support when you reach out for help," said Johnson.

LGBTQ youth in crisis can also reach specialized services by calling the Trevor Project hotline directly at 1-866-488‑7386.

Oakland LGBTQ Community Center reacts

Local perspective:

"I think it will help. I think it's really important for the state government to pick up some of the slack that is being left by the federal government right now," said Long.

But Long says cuts like these are having a lasting impact.

"We're really worried about our community and what we can do to protect ourselves and make sure these resources are still being offered," said Long.