California: Raw milk to be tested for bird flu in six states, USDA says

Raw milk across several states will be tested after an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) strain H5N1 in March of this year, according to the United States Department of Agriculture.

The USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service announced the start of its plan dubbed the National Milk Testing Strategy (NMTS). Along with the strategy, the USDA issued a Federal Order that requires raw or unpasteurized milk samples be collected and submitted to the USDA for testing.

Raw milk samples from California, Colorado, Michigan, Mississippi, Oregon and Pennsylvania will all be tested. The testing is expected to begin Dec. 16.

The new Federal Order has three requirements:

Requires the sharing of raw milk samples upon request from any entity responsible for a dairy farm, bulk milk transporter or dairy processing facility that holds milk ahead of its pasteurization Requires herd owners whose cattle test positive to provide epidemiologic information that enables contract tracing and disease surveillance Requires private labs and state veterinarians to report positive H5N1 results to the USDA when testing done on any raw milk samples as part of the NMTS

"Since the first HPAI detection in livestock, USDA has collaborated with our federal, state and industry partners to swiftly and diligently identify affected herds and respond accordingly. This new milk testing strategy will build on those steps to date and will provide a roadmap for states to protect the health of their dairy herds," said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack.

Last month, a child in Alameda County was infected with bird flu. The child suffered minor respiratory symptoms, but was sent home to recover.

The following week, the bird flu virus was found in Raw Farm dairy products bottled in Fresno County. Raw Farm voluntarily recalled its products from the shelves for testing.

This is a developing story. Please stay with KTVU for updates.