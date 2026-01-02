DMV error forces 300,000 Californians to replace REAL-ID cards

The Brief Thousands of Californians must replace their REAL ID cards after the state Department of Motor Vehicles detected a software error that incorrectly calculated expiration dates for some cardholders. The DMV said the issue stemmed from legacy computer code dating to 2006 that applied standard renewal periods instead of matching expiration dates to the end of a cardholder’s authorized stay, as required under federal rules. The department said the issue only impacts 1.5%, or 325,000, of California REAL ID holders.



Thousands of Californians must get new REAL ID cards after the state Department of Motor Vehicles detected a software error that incorrectly calculated expiration dates for some cardholders.

The DMV identified the issue during a review of its data systems. Officials traced the problem to a 2006 software configuration that affected how expiration dates were applied to a small subset of REAL ID cardholders.

While the DMV’s systems correctly verified legal presence with the federal government when the cards were issued, legacy coding dating to 2006 automatically applied standard renewal periods in some cases.

The error overrode the correct expiration date, which should have matched the end of the cardholder’s authorized stay in the United States. Under federal rules, immigrants with legal status — including permanent residents, green card holders and visa holders — are eligible for REAL IDs, but the cards’ expiration dates must align with the length of their authorized stay.

"We proactively reviewed our records, identified a legacy system issue from 2006, and are notifying impacted customers with clear guidance on how to maintain a valid California-issued credential," said DMV Director Steve Gordon. Gordon noted that for nearly 99% of REAL ID holders, no action is required.

The DMV began notifying affected Californians this week and will continue to do so over the coming months. To rectify the error, the department is expediting the replacement process and waiving all associated fees for those required to get a new card.