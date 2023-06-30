California sheriff's deputy accused of soliciting prostitution while on and off duty

article

A Placer County sheriff's deputy was arrested Wednesday after an investigation revealed his alleged involvement in several acts of sexual misconduct in 2022.

Jon Persinger, a former deputy with the Placer County Sheriff's Office from Rocklin, was arrested on allegations of soliciting prostitution while on and off duty and unlawfully accessing law enforcement telecommunications data.

The sheriff's office announced the arrest on social media, saying that on Jan. 12, 2023, they requested a joint investigation by the Placer County District Attorney's Office after learning about sexual misconduct allegations against Persinger.

Persinger was placed on administrative leave during the investigation.

According to the sheriff’s office, investigators learned Persinger was allegedly involved in several incidents involving sexual misconduct between September and November 2022.

Persinger, who was employed with the sheriff’s office for four years, was immediately terminated from his position.

"We have no tolerance for law enforcement misconduct on or off duty," Sheriff Wayne Woo said. "We have reported the allegations to the California Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training under Senate Bill 2."