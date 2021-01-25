Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
from TUE 7:00 PM PST until WED 7:00 AM PST, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Santa Cruz Mountains, Northern Monterey Bay
10
Hard Freeze Warning
from TUE 2:00 AM PST until TUE 9:00 AM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta
High Wind Warning
from WED 12:00 AM PST until WED 12:00 PM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta
High Wind Warning
from TUE 7:00 PM PST until WED 1:00 PM PST, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 2:00 PM PST until WED 12:00 PM PST, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Flash Flood Watch
from TUE 4:00 PM PST until THU 4:00 PM PST, North Bay Mountains, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Santa Cruz Mountains, East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Wind Advisory
from TUE 7:00 PM PST until WED 7:00 AM PST, North Bay Mountains, North Bay interior valleys, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range
Freeze Warning
from TUE 2:00 AM PST until TUE 8:00 AM PST, North Bay interior valleys, East Bay Interior Valleys, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose
Airport Weather Warning
until MON 9:30 PM PST, San Francisco Bay Shoreline
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 2:00 PM PST until WED 12:00 AM PST, Southern Lake County

California shifting to age-based COVID vaccine eligibility amid confusing rollout

By Ryan Moran
Published 
Coronavirus in California
KTVU FOX 2
article

BERKELEY, CA - JAN. 14: UC Berkeley University Health Services pharmacy director Efren Bose prepares a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine before administering it to fellow University Health (Jessica Christian/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty I

Expand

As California remains in the lower rankings among states for COVID-19 vaccine distribution, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced new efforts to simplify the confusing system and address age eligibility. 

Newsom made the announcement during a COVID response briefing on Monday. This, as state officials are frustrated with the federal government’s vaccine allocation, local governments are upset with Newsom for changing the age requirement and a variety of different systems are used throughout the state’s 58 counties. 

Now, according to a release issued Monday, there will be a statewide standard when moving through tiers that decide who gets a shot. Vaccinations will continue to be available for people 65 years and older and health care workers. The shift will also prioritize emergency services, food and agricultural workers and teachers.

"Vaccines are the light at the end of the tunnel, and I am focused on taking the steps needed to get Californians safely vaccinated as quickly as possible," said Newsom.

From there, the state wants to move to age-based eligibility to ensure communities disproportionately impacted receive their shots, though specific details were not provided. Newsom said California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly would have more information available on Tuesday. 

"With the framework always on equity, we're not losing sight of any of our fundamentals or our values, but we realized we have got to increase throughput here," Newsom said.

The announcement followed state officials lifting the regional stay-at-home order statewide in response to virus conditions improving. Counties will revert back to the state's four-tier, color-coded system that relaxes restrictions for some businesses.  

California lifts regional stay-at-home order

Greg Lee reports.

The state is also preparing to launch My Turn, a new system that sends users notifications for when they’re eligible to be vaccinated, but it’s still being piloted in Southern California and isn’t expected to be available until early February.  

Additionally, the Department of Public Health will now allow vaccine doses to be reallocated from providers who have not used at least 65 percent of their week’s supply or issued a plan for administering the remaining doses.

So far, California has distributed less than half vaccines on hand, according to Bloomberg’s vaccine tracker. The Golden State has administered 2,321,811 of the 4,906,525 doses received, which ranks 45th in the nation for percentage of vaccines administered.

But it has shown signs of improvement. Newsom said the daily pace of vaccinations has tripled from 43,459 per day on Jan 4 to 131,620 on Jan 15, according to the state.

As of the weekend, California has more than 3.1 million confirmed virus cases and 36,790 deaths, according to the state’s public health website.

Keep up with the news by downloading KTVU's news app and subscribing to our newsletter