California skiing in May? You bet!

Skiing in California in May?

You bet.

The winter weather produced enough snow to last through Memorial Day.

A total of 367 inches – or 30 feet – of snow fell at Mammoth this season.

Mammoth Mountain shared video of stoked skiers cruising down the slopes on shiny white power under sunny, blue skies.

The ski resort is closing for the season on Monday for some large infrastructure projects.

Mammoth Mountain is located along the 395 corridor in the Eastern Sierra, about a five-hour drive north of Los Angeles and three hours south of Reno, Nev.

