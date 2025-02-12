California Tesla owners receive flyers with 'no Nazis in America' message

article

Several Tesla owners in one small Northern California city had flyers left on their cars earlier this month with a message that police are calling an "implied threat" against the drivers unless they sell or trade in their cars.

The Tesla owners reported to Arcata police that during the week of Feb. 3 they received "suspicious" flyers with the message "No Nazis in America."

In one case, the note was left with a brick on a driver's windshield, police said.

Arcata is a town of about 19,000 residents in Humboldt County, about 279 miles north of San Francisco.

This story was first reported by the Lost Coast Outpost. The news outlet reported Monday that its editorial staff received a note in the mail from a group taking credit for the threats. The note was signed by the group Students Against Nazi Extremism.

The mailing included a document that described a plan to vandalize Tesla cars in Rohnert Park, Seaside, Hayward and Arcata – towns with California State University campuses, the outlet reported.

What police are saying

What we know:

In a statement to KTVU, Seaside police said they have not received any reports of threats from Tesla owners.

"Seaside PD was made aware of an anonymous social media post claiming a group plans to vandalize Tesla vehicles on 2/12 in an effort to ‘shame’ Tesla owners," the department said.

The department said though they haven't had any reports of vandalism, they are taking the threat seriously.

Sonoma State University said they have not received any reports of vandalism.

Those with information on the flyers left on cars in Arcata are asked to contact police at (707) 822-2424.