Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 11:00 AM PDT until FRI 9:00 PM PDT, North Bay Mountains, East Bay Interior Valleys, East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
6
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 9:00 PM PDT, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 11:00 AM PDT until SAT 11:00 PM PDT, Southern Lake County, Northern Lake County
Heat Advisory
until THU 11:00 AM PDT, North Bay Mountains, East Bay Interior Valleys, East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Heat Advisory
until FRI 9:00 PM PDT, North Bay interior valleys, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose
Heat Advisory
from THU 11:00 AM PDT until SAT 11:00 PM PDT, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior

California to loosen worksite pandemic rules amid reopening

By Don Thompson
Published 
Updated 19 mins ago
California
Associated Press

Cal/OSHA board decides fully-vaccinated workplaces can go maskless

KTVU's Emma Goss reports.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - California regulators are set to approve revised worksite pandemic rules that allow fully vaccinated employees the same freedoms as when they are off the job. 

The revised regulations would conform with general state guidelines that took effect earlier this week by ending most mask rules for people who are vaccinated against the coronavirus. 

Gov. Gavin Newsom promised on the eve of Thursday's meeting that the seven-member, governor-appointed California Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board will make that official with a vote. 

RELATED: No more tiers: California does away with COVID color codes, reopens economy

Newsom said he will then quickly issue an executive order sidestepping the usual 10-day legal review before the rules can take effect.


 