California weather: 'Relentless parade' of rain prompts Biden to approve emergency declaration

Since the day after Christmas, the Bay Area has been inundated with rain, albeit with a few brief respites, and Monday was no different.

The rain that began in earnest on Sunday night continued through the early morning Monday commute, making driving a treacherous feat, with flooding on the roadways.

Over the weekend, the National Weather Service warned that a "relentless parade of atmospheric rivers" would drop a staggering amounts of rain and snow.

The NWS also issued flood warnings, and advisories about mudslides and high winds up to 60 mph.

The weather has been so relentless that President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration for California late Sunday night while he was visiting Mexico during the North American Leaders' Summit. He ordered federal assistance to supplement local efforts.

Biden's action authorizes the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, to coordinate all disaster relief efforts.

Wohler Road near River Road is flooded in Forestville. Photo: Sonoma County Sheriff

East Bay

Trees were coming down throughout the region as well, including a 70-foot Monterey pine that fell in the southbound lanes of Highway 13 in Oakland near Moraga Avenue.

North Bay

In Marin County, there was major flooding in pockets along U.S. Highway 101.

In Petaluma, a car was partially submerged underwater in a shopping mall parking lot at McDowell Boulevard and Redwood Way.

Evacuation warnings were in place Sunday night and Monday morning for about 13,000 residents of a flood-prone area of Sonoma County north of San Francisco, where the swollen Russian River was expected to overspill its banks in the coming days.

Peninsula

Residents in San Mateo said they're still cleaning up after flooding from last week.

Josue Samayoa has been living on 16th Ave for 10 years and says he’s doing all he can to get ready for the next round of storms.

"I’ve set up a lot of sandbags throughout my property where I know water was coming," Samayoa said. "All of this is going to be irrelevant if the city doesn’t do its job to clear the water in the main drainage holes."

South Bay

Further south in Santa Clara County, Ross Creek on Cherry Avenue, the Guadalupe River on Alma Avenue and the Penitencia Creek at Educational Park Drive are also areas of concern for flooding. Some residents along the Guadalupe were warned they may have to evacuated.

Santa Cruz County

In Santa Cruz County, officials on Monday morning began evacuating residents in Felton Grove and Paradise Park because the San Lorenzo River and Soquel Creek had started to flood. A mudslide covering Highway 9 near Glen Arbor blocked drivers.

Since Dec. 26, San Francisco received more than 10 inches of rain, while Mammoth Mountain, a popular ski area in the Eastern Sierra, received nearly 10 feet (3 meters) of snow, the National Weather Service reported.

Meteorologists said there would be a break from the rain late Monday morning or early afternoon, and then again on Thursday. Otherwise, the rest of the week is supposed to be wet.

KTVU's Brooks Jarosz, Allie Ramus and James Torres contributed to this report.