California woman convicted of killing stepdad after finding nude photos of herself on his computer

article

A California woman was convicted Wednesday of killing her stepfather after she found nude photos of herself on his computer.

A San Diego County jury found Jade Janks, 39, an interior designer, guilty of first-degree murder after a day of deliberations. Prosecutors said Janks drugged her stepfather, Tom Merriman, and strangled him on Dec. 31, 2020.

Janks appeared stunned when the verdict was read as she looked at her defense attorney.

Prosecutors argued Janks planned Merriman's killing after finding hundreds of nude photos of herself on his computer.

SEE ALSO: 16-year-old killed in Antioch park ID'd

Her attorney said the images were organized by body part and were taken while Janks was in the shower and other places. The images dated back to when Janks was as young as 16 years old, CBS8 reported.

Janks allegedly sent text messages to her friends the day Merriman died. One read: "I just dosed the hell out of him," while another said "it's pretty much done."

Janks testified about the moment she found the images.

"It was the most violating, awful, gut-wrenching feeling ever. I felt sick, I felt I couldn't... even touch my own skin. I don't know if there [are] words, not even in a movie have I seen something so sick,"

Janks faces 25 years to life in prison. A hearing is scheduled for April 3.