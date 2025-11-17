Californians only: Disneyland to offer steep ticket discount, more than 50% savings

article

Next month, Disneyland is set to launch a special limited-time discount deal exclusively for California residents.

What we know:

The promotion is for a 3-day park hopper ticket to visit both Disneyland and its adjoining Disney California Adventure park with savings of more than 50%.

As part of the offer, guests pay $83 a day, or a total of $249, to visit both the iconic Anaheim theme parks on three days from Jan. 1 through May 21, 2026.

Tickets do not have to be used on consecutive days.

Savings are based on a regular-priced 3-day park hopper ticket, which can cost as much as $535, depending on the day.

Ongoing 70th celebration

The offer comes as Disneyland has been celebrating its 70th anniversary, which began in May and is set to last through summer 2026.

"Discover unforgettable festivals—from the vibrant 2026 Lunar New Year festivities to the delicious flavors of the 2026 Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival," Disneyland said on its website. "Plus, join in the excitement of the Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration."

Dig deeper:

As the offer is valid for California residents only, those eligible must live within the ZIP codes 90000-96199 and must show proof of eligible residency.

A valid government-issued photo identification is required for both purchase and admission, the theme park said.

Guests are only allowed to purchase a limit of five tickets per day, under the special deal.

To use the 3-day park hopper ticket, reservations are required. Disneyland strongly recommended guests be sure reservations are available for the desired dates to visit prior to purchasing.

"Park reservation availability can change until the park reservation selection is finalized," Disneyland stressed.

For an additional cost, guests can also add Disneyland’s Lightning Lane Multi Pass to their ticket. The paid service allows for access to faster moving lines.

The special 3-day park hopper deal for California residents goes on sale on Dec. 3.