Expand / Collapse search

California's eviction moratorium expires soon

By KTVU staff
Published 
COVID-19 and the Economy
KTVU FOX 2

California eviction moratorium expires soon

Protections will soon expire in California that banned evictions of tenants who couldn't pay their rent due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

California's safety net for tenants who couldn't pay their rent during the pandemic will soon be gone. 

The eviction moratorium expires on September 30. 

Renters can still apply for state assistance and receive limited protections through March of next year.

California housing officials have received requests for $1.4 billion since the program began in March. About a third of that money has been paid out, according to officials.

SEE ALSO: California delivers second stimulus checks; Here's how much eligible residents can expect

The state legislature had previously extended the date that the moratorium would come to an end. It had been set to expire in June.

The end of the moratorium comes on the same month as 2 million unemployed Californians lost their federal unemployment benefits

Unemployment benefits expire for millions of Americans, but will hiring increase?

Labor Day 2021 may be remembered as the day millions of Americans lost all their unemployment support well before the economy fully recovered. So, we looked at the numbers past, present and future.

The lapse of the jobless aid, set up by Congress nearly 18 months ago for Americans to cope with the unemployment unleashed by the pandemic. The federal program included increased benefits payments per week as well as an extended period to collect benefits.

Keep up with the news by downloading KTVU's news app and subscribing to our newsletter.