California's eviction moratorium expires soon

California's safety net for tenants who couldn't pay their rent during the pandemic will soon be gone.

The eviction moratorium expires on September 30.

Renters can still apply for state assistance and receive limited protections through March of next year.

California housing officials have received requests for $1.4 billion since the program began in March. About a third of that money has been paid out, according to officials.

The state legislature had previously extended the date that the moratorium would come to an end. It had been set to expire in June.

The end of the moratorium comes on the same month as 2 million unemployed Californians lost their federal unemployment benefits.

The lapse of the jobless aid, set up by Congress nearly 18 months ago for Americans to cope with the unemployment unleashed by the pandemic. The federal program included increased benefits payments per week as well as an extended period to collect benefits.

