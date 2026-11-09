California's Great America announces 2027 will be its final season

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The Brief



California’s Great America in Santa Clara has announced its Final Season, as the theme park will cease operations in 2027.

The park, which opened in 1976, will close its doors on Sept. 6. A statement from the Six Flags said the park’s land lease expires in June, 2028 and will not be renewed.

"Fore more than five decades, this Santa Clara theme park has brought people together, created family traditions and served as the backdrop for unforgettable memories," Dave Vosejpka, the park’s manager said in a statement. "The Farewell Season is an opportunity for generations of Bay Area guests to return, spend time with family and friends, and revisit the attractions and traditions that have made the park in Santa Clara, California such a meaningful part of the community."

Uncertain future

The backstory:

The theme park’s future first came into question following Cedar Fair, Great America’s previous owner-operator, selling the land on which the park sits. San Francisco-based real estate company Prologi bought the property in 2022 for $310 million.

As part of the deal, Prologis leased the property back to Cedar Fair.

In 2024 the company completed a merger with North Carolina-based amusement park and resort company Six Flags.

The lease had always been set to expire in June, 2028, with a potential five-year renewal option.

Former Chief Financial Officer Brian Witherow, speaking at Six Flags Entertainment Corporation’s Investor Day in 2025 , noted the company’s Santa Clara location was achieving very low profits.

"Unless we decide to extend, and exercise one of our options to extend that lease, that park’s last year without that extension would be after the ‘27 season," Witherow was quoted as saying.

Beloved destination

Big picture view:

For the last 50 years, Greater America has been a beloved destination and go-to for end-of-school-year parties, summer outings, birthday celebrations, and company days.

Park visitors are greeted by the signature two-story Carousel Columbia. Described as a "timeless classic," the merry-go-round stands more than 100 feet high, next to a pond with shooting fountains.

With more than 50 rides, the park offers roller coasters including the towering wooden Gold Striker and the child-friendly Planet Snoopy, as well as the South Bay Shores water park. It also offers a variety of dining options.

Famous visitors

Dig deeper:

Great America’s Redwood Amphitheater has hosted numerous high-profile acts, especially during the 1980s and 90s.

The stage has been graced by the likes of Reba McEntire, Kool & the Gang, New Edition, New Kids on the Block, REO Speedwagon, Rick Astley, Sir Mix-A-Lot, Daryl Hall & John Oates, Christina Aguilera, and Fleetwood Mac, according to social network and musical performance database Concert Archives.

Golden ticket

What's next:

As part of the park’s last season, visitors are offered the opportunity to buy a Gold or Prestige Pass , which offers unlimited visits, free parking, and admission to other Six Flags parks in the region, including Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Vallejo.