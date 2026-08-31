Last rides? After 50 years, Bay Area's iconic Great America may mark its last season next year

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The Brief Great America may mark its final season next year. The Santa Clara amusement park has extended its current season. It has also confirmed its 2027 season.



California's Great America in Santa Clara has extended its current season as it prepares for what could be a final goodbye next year.

This year marks the park’s 50th year in operation.

"We remain committed to delivering fun and immersive entertainment to our loyal guests for the 2026 season," Six Flags spokesperson Cyle Perez told KTVU in an email on Monday, as he announced that the current season has been extended to Nov. 1.

The backstory:

The future of the long-running amusement park has been uncertain since Cedar Fair, Great America’s previous owner-operator, sold the land on which the park sits. In 2022, San Francisco-based real estate company Prologis bought the property for $310 million.

As part of a deal, Prologis leased the property back to Cedar Fair.

Then in 2024, the company completed a merger with North Carolina-based amusement park and resort company Six Flags.

The lease had always been set to expire in June 2028 with a potential five-year renewal option.

But last year during Six Flags Entertainment Corporation’s Investor Day , Six Flags Entertainment Corporation Chief Financial Officer Brian Witherow noted the company's Santa Clara site was achieving very low profits.

And he was quoted as saying, "Unless we decide to extend, and exercise one of our options to extend that lease, that park’s last year without that extension would be after the ‘27 season."

There has been no word on any plans for a lease extension.

And it appears the park’s operating schedule, at least publically, has only been set through next year.

Six Flags said the company was "excited to confirm" its 2027 season, but did not go beyond next year, only saying, "At this time, we are working with stakeholders to chart the future of the park."

Beloved destination

Big picture view:

For generations, Great America has been a beloved destination and go-to for end-of-school year parties, summer outings, birthday celebrations, and company family days.

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Visitors are greeted to the park by its signature two-story Carousal Columbia. Described as "a timeless classic," the merry-go-around stands more than 100 feet and is set next to a pond with shooting fountains.

With more than 50 rides, the park offers thrilling roller coasters, including the towering wooden Gold Striker, Planet Snoopy for the younger park goers, the South Bay Shores water park, and a variety of dining options.

Famous concert acts

In years past, Great America hosted concerts at its Redwood Amphitheater, drawing big names especially in the 1980s and 90s.

The list of famous acts is long and includes Reba McEntire, Kool & the Gang, New Edition, New Kids on the Block, REO Speedwagon, Rick Astley, Sir Mix-A-Lot, Daryl Hall & John Oates, Christina Aguilera, and Fleetwood Mac, according to social network and musical performance database Concert Archives.

Special ‘Gold Pass’ deal

As the park faces what's likely to be its last season, Six Flags is promoting a special deal.

Perez said that 2027 Gold Passes, which include unlimited visits, free parking, and admission to all Six Flag Parks in California, Arizona and Mexico, are on sale now, "at the lowest price available." The pass is valid for the rest of this season and all of next season.

Perez noted it can be used at Six Flag’s site in Vallejo.

"We also welcome guests to enjoy sister park Six Flags Discovery Kingdom's lineup of fall and winter events, which are included with a California's Great America Gold Pass," Perez explained.

On its website, Great America called the promotion its "biggest sale of the year." It's set to last through Sept. 7.

Bonus dates

For this season, the newly added select "bonus" dates are:

9/12-9/13

9/19

9/26

10/3

10/10-10/11

10/17-10/18

10/31-11/1

"Don’t miss out on these extra days," the website said, "ride your favorite coasters, feast on your favorite treats and make unforgettable memories with family and friends."

California Great America theme park in Santa Clara implemented a new chaperon policy for guests ages 15 and younger.