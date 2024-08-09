Calistoga woman fights for life after police car struck her

The Brief Brenda Sarabio, 22, suffered a traumatic brain injury when a police car struck her on July 29. The sergeant is on leave but the CHP has not determined what caused the crash. Friends have started a fundraiser to help with medical recovery costs.



A well-loved restaurant server in the tight-knit community of Calistoga is fighting for her life after being hit by a police vehicle less than two weeks ago.

And now, friends, co-workers and her employer are rallying around Brena Sarabio and her family as they are also raising questions about what happened.

Sarabio hasn't been able to work at Calistoga Depot since she was struck by a sergeant's car on July 29.

The 22-year-old has a traumatic brain injury and broken bones, according to her friends and co-workers, Itzia Enriquez and Monse Munoz.



"It was really heartbreaking, just seeing her go through it," Enriquez said on Thursday. "Yeah, it's something you wouldn't wish on anyone you really care about."

On the evening she was hit, friends say Sarabio was walking from her home to the gym around 7 p.m.

California Highway Patrol officers said she was in the crosswalk when Calistoga Police Sgt. Kristine Norton was making a left turn in a patrol vehicle and struck her.

"I went to the scene shortly after it happened, " Brenda's friend, Kenny Werle, said. "It's not a major intersection. It's kind of in a residential area and total daylight."

Brenda Sarabio

He added that "it's always bad things that happen to the best people."



Sarabio was airlifted to the hospital.

"She was on life support and they didn't know if she was going to make it through the night," said Michael Madden, owner of Calistoga Depot. "She's very lucky that a helicopter got her to the hospital as fast as it did."

A spokesperson for the city of Calistoga said the police sergeant who crashed into Brenda is now on paid leave as standard procedure.

The CHP is investigating the crash and says it has no timeline for when they will complete their findings and determine the cause of the crash.

"The whole town, local people, keep asking what's going to happen to the officer. We don't know what's going on," said co-worker and friend, Monse Munoz.

Friends described Sarabio as being kind-hearted and works hard to help support her parents and two younger brothers.

"She will help everybody. If you need help, she will ask you. She's always walking around smiling," said Munoz.

Friends said she has shown signs of improvement: she can say a few words and take small steps.

"I just miss my friend, my support. I can't wait to make more memories like we did," Enriquez said.

Her friends have started a GoFundMe to help with her recovery.

