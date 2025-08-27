Oakland residents call for change after massive Piedmont Avenue sideshow

People who live in one Oakland neighborhood said a large sideshow that went sideways is causing them to worry about it happening again.

They're concerned the chaos could hurt or kill someone in the future.

Neighbors along Piedmont Avenue said there have been other sideshows in this area, but nothing like what they witnessed over the weekend.

They said they want city leaders to take action to prevent sideshows.

Videos show that the sideshow in the Piedmont Avenue district attracted hundreds of people.

The gathering was punctuated by illegal fireworks, spectators firing their guns in the air, and setting a vehicle and other objects on fire during the overnight hours on Sunday.

The sideshow is causing fear, frustration and the thought of flight.

"I was scared. I was prepping. Am I going to run ? But if I run, we're going to be in the midst of it," said homeowner Catherine Gloria.

Neighbors said their condo building shook from the explosions.

They said they can not erase the images of young people stomping on vehicles, setting one on fire as well as lighting up bottles and throwing them in the air so they explode.

Neighbors said it was a total disregard for property and safety.

"Are the wires going to catch on fire? Are they going to get the building?" a woman named Gloria said.



Neighbors said the sideshow gathering started shortly before 3 a.m. on Sunday and lasted for almost an hour.

It terrorized people who live in the area: women, families with children and older people.

Police said officers issued 21 citations and towed four vehicles for all the sideshows officers responded to in Oakland early Sunday morning.

OPD said it will work to identify additional vehicles involved and investigators may go to the homes where they're registered and tow them.

But residents say police did not take action until people started setting fires.

"Really scary. I've been afraid, and we don't know what's next", said homeowner Carlos Negron.

The police union said there were only 16 police vehicles available to address the chaos.

Mayor Barbara Lee issued a written statement:"I am very clear we have more work to do, and we will continue to do the work to increase public safety in all of our neighborhoods."

"I was thinking is it going to happen again. So anytime I hear the screeching tires, is it happening again?" said Gloria.

Neighbors said the crowd didn't disperse until fire crews arrived on scene.

Residents are calling on city leaders to install concrete barriers and speed bumps to prevent sideshows.



