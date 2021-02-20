Caltrain strikes unoccupied vehicle in Redwood City, no reported injuries

article

A train struck an unoccupied vehicle in Redwood City Friday evening, Caltrain officials said.

On Friday at 7:20 p.m., Caltrain 289 struck a vehicle that was on the tracks at Chestnut Street.

There were 12 passengers on the train at the time of the incident.

There were no reported injuries in the incident.

Caltrain 289 was terminated at 8:20 p.m., and the affected tracks were open for operation at max speed at 8:52 p.m.

The incident caused some train delays of up to 45 minutes.