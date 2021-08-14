Caltrain to boost service beyond pre-pandemic levels

article

Beginning on Monday, Aug. 30, Caltrain will increase their service to the highest level it has ever been.

In addition to running 104 trains per weekday, including hourly all-stop trains and baby bullet express trains, Caltrain will discount all non-go pass fares by 50% during September.

During peak commuting hours from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., there will be four trains per hour. Weekend service will be identical, rather than separate Saturday and Sunday schedules, with two additional round trips added to the morning and late evening.

Under the new timetable, the majority of connections at the Millbrae Transit Center will be between eight and 15 minutes.

The increase in service is due to post-pandemic ridership increase, with weekday ridership often exceeding 12% of pre-pandemic levels and 40% on the weekends.