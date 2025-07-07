Can a Texas size flood hit California? It already has, several times

The question arises: can a Texas-like disaster occur here in California? The Bay Area's rain and snow season, October to April, does bring flooding, but rarely on the level that occurred in Texas.

However, with climate change, our weather is getting more intense.

"We're having to adjust some of our plans to reflect the intensity of the storms that are coming in," said Steven Torrence, director of the Marin County Office of Emergency Services. He says climate change is a real threat. "We've had some of the atmospheric river storms and, you know, they're predicted to come in, but they sit on top of the county. That turns into rapid creek rises throughout our county; not just in Marin County but throughout the entire North Bay," said Torrance.

Epic floods rarely happen in California, but it does have them. The four most damaging come to mind.

The Great Flood of the winter of 1861 and 1862 remains, by far, the worst, killing 4,000, one percent of the state's population back then. In 1928, storms caused the collapse of the St. Francis Dam, 40 miles north of Los Angeles, killing 450 people in canyon communities to the west.

The 1964 Christmas Flood was a major statewide event, killing 19 people and countless cattle. The 1997 New Year's Flood concentrated its wrath on Northern California, killing nine.

But as much as overflowing banks, Californians now must deal with water and mud flows coming from wildfire burn scars. "We know that some of the messages that are gonna go out are talking about getting away from mud," said Torrence.

Like many California counties, Marin reaches out to homeless encampments, some near streams, as weather builds to dangerous proportions.

In Marin's case, Alert Marin is a free app for anyone with a cell phone, something that many unhoused people do have. "Some of them don't and some of them do. "Yeah, that's how it is," said Cierre Saucer, an unhoused person.

Notice is everything. Notice saves lives. "Whether you're living near a creek or stream, housed or unhoused, we want to make sure there's effective messaging for you. Making sure that they're timely, geolocated and getting them out as soon as possible because time does matter, especially with these rapidly changing events," said Torrence.

When climate change creates even more adverse conditions, even sanctioned camps such as the one in central San Rafael, along a creek, may become too risky to sanction.

