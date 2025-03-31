Canada's biggest Asian supermarket opening second Bay Area location

The Brief Canada-based Asian retailer T&T Supermarket announced it will open a location in San Francisco. The store will be the chain’s fourth U.S. location and second in California. T&T Supermarket offers a wide variety of delicacies, from pork soup dumplings (xiao long bao) to green onion pancakes.



Canada’s largest Asian supermarket hopes to expand its presence in the Bay Area with a second location.

San Francisco location

What they're saying:

T&T Supermarket announced Friday that it will open a store in San Francisco at 2675 Geary Blvd. The store is set to open in winter 2026 and will be located between the Pacific Heights and Richmond districts.

"The city offers a unique and eclectic food scene, and the neighborhood we’ve chosen is a vibrant retail hub," T&T CEO Tina Lee said. "We’re looking forward to serving food-loving San Franciscans with our fresh foods, delicious meals, and baked goods. I think our neighbors at the Kaiser Permanente Medical Center and the University of San Francisco are going to discover this is a great spot for lunch or for bringing something tasty home after work. San Francisco is on the rise, and we’re excited to be part of its next chapter."

Other U.S. stores

What we know:

T&T previously announced plans for a San Jose location at Westgate Center, set to open in fall 2025.

The San Jose and San Francisco locations will be T&T’s only stores in California.

The supermarket made its U.S. debut in December with a store in Bellevue, Washington. There are plans for another in Lynwood, Washington.

T&T offers a variety of Asian snacks and foods, including pork soup dumplings (xiao long bao), Korean kalbi marinade, green onion pancakes, and seaweed snacks.