Car crashes into ER at North Austin hospital leaving 1 dead, 5 injured; driver identified

One person is dead, and five others were injured after a car crashed into the emergency room at a North Austin hospital on Tuesday night.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, around 5:38 p.m., a car drove into the St. David's North Austin Medical Center emergency room. It was later confirmed that the driver of the car died, and five others were injured due to the crash.

Two children and one adult were transported to Dell Children's, and another adult was taken to Round Rock Medical Center.

Three staff members were also injured in the crash. They all suffered minor injuries, a St. David's staff member said.

The driver was later identified as 57-year-old Michelle Holloway.

On Tuesday night, a St. David's staff member said eight other people were transported to a different hospital. Those patients were not injured in the crash, and were at the hospital for other medical needs.

On Wednesday, it was corrected that only five patients were transported to different hospitals.

There appeared to be no other damage to the hospital besides the emergency room.

According to a St. David's staff member, operations at the hospital were resumed as of 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 14. The north entrance is still closed. However, patients are being asked to come in at the west entrance for the time being.

Austin police said there was no threat to the public, and the incident does not appear to be an intentional act.

On Wednesday, police also said there is no indication that the driver suffered a medical episode at this time.

Police said this still a preliminary investigation.