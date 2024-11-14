Car crash shuts down roads in Morgan Hill

A collision on Morgan Hill has shut down roads Thursday afternoon, the California Highway Patrol said.

San Jose police officers have closed Monterey Road at Tilton and Palm after at least two cars were disabled in a crash around 2 p.m., according to the CHP.

It's unclear the extent of injuries of the drivers or any possible occupants.

San Jose Fire is also at the scene.

It's unclear when roads will reopen for traffic. KTVU has reached out to the San Jose Police Department for more information.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.