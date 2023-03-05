Car crashes into firetruck and ambulance on highway 4

article

A car traveling eastbound on highway 4 hit both an ambulance and fire truck early Sunday morning.

According to the Contra Costa Fire department, the crash happened just before 2:30 a.m.

No one was injured in the crash.

The ambulance was towed away, and the fire truck is now out of service.

Fire officials asked for drivers to slow down and allow for extra space when passing accident scenes.