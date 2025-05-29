Car crashes into Rite Aid in Pittsburg, fire department clears the scene

article

A car crashed into a Rite Aid store in Pittsburg on Thursday, officials with the fire department say.

The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District responded after receiving a call about the crash on 580 Bailey Road at 4:32 p.m. Officials said the scene has since been cleared.

No further details were immediately available.

SkyFOX flew over the scene where yellow police tape was placed in the store's entryway. The store's front window appeared to be a wreck.

What we don't know:

It is not clear if the driver or anyone else was injured in the crash. We do not know what caused the vehicle to crash into the store. Fire officials did not indicate what type of vehicle crashed into the Rite Aid.

Car crashes into Rite Aid in Pittsburg. May 29, 2025.