Car crashes through bedroom, narrowly missing sleeping homeowners

A couple got the wake-up call of their lives after a car crashed through their bedroom and caught fire before they were able to put out the blaze.

The Eureka Fire Protection District in Missouri said the accident happened Sunday at 1:47 a.m.

Division Chief Scott Barthelmass told FOX Television Stations two 18-year-olds were in the car traveling on the Legends Parkway when it ran off the road, struck several trees and flipped multiple times down an embankment before becoming airborne and landing inside a home on Thorntree Lane.

Barthelmass said the car crashed into the master bathroom, about 10 feet away from where the couple was sleeping in their bedroom. The car then caught fire and the husband used his garden hose to put out the blaze, according to the chief.

Authorities said the two male teens in the car were unharmed. Four people in the house were also unharmed, according to Barthelmass.

Eureka police are still investigating what caused the accident, but Barthelmass believes speed was a factor. No word on if charges will be filed. FOX Television Stations is awaiting comment from the police department.

"We see a lot of crashes and stuff. I have never seen something to this magnitude," Barthelmass said. "How someone wasn’t killed is almost unfathomable to me."

Barthelmass believed one of the teenagers was heading home. According to FOX 2 Now, they were both coming from a graduation party.

Authorities believe the homeowners do not want to be identified at this time, but they told FOX 2 Now they’re thankful their family is safe.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.