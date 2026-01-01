Car slams through doors of Oakland boxing club; investigation underway

article

The Brief The crash occurred overnight at Lightning’s Boxing Club, located at 5845 MacArthur Blvd. The owner of the club said the driver fled the scene before authorities arrived.



A car smashed through the doors of a boxing club in Oakland on Thursday, causing damage to the interior of the building and to the club’s boxing ring.

The crash occurred overnight at Lightning’s Boxing Club, located at 5845 MacArthur Blvd, the establishment’s owner, Kris Lopez, told KTVU.

Images shared by Lopez with KTVU showed a red Honda completely inside the building, with the front doors of the club broken in and the car embedded into the side of the boxing ring.

The images also showed a blue sedan with heavy front end damage being towed away from the scene. Lopez said that the Honda struck the blue sedan on the street before crashing into the boxing club.

The owner of the club said the suspect vehicle struck another car on the street before entering the building. (Courtesy of Kris Lopez)

Lopez said the driver of the Honda fled the scene of the crash before authorities arrived.

KTVU has reached out to the Oakland Police Department for additional details on the crash.