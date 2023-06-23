Case dismissed against man arrested in Embarcadero gun battle, DA says

The case against a man arrested in connection with a rolling gun battle along San Francisco's waterfront has been dismissed, according to the district attorney's office.

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced on Friday that her office has declined to file charges against the man arrested in the Father's Day shooting and subsequent crashes that left six people injured.

Jenkins did not provide an exact reason for dismissing the case but mentioned that it is a complex investigation involving multiple crime scenes, and significant evidence needs to be analyzed.

"The Father's Day shooting and related incidents along the waterfront were shocking and must be carefully investigated to ensure that we can hold the perpetrators accountable," she said. "Although I am grateful that there were no serious injuries to bystanders, events like this are terrifying, traumatic, and unacceptable."

Jenkins stated that the shooting does not appear to be random, and there is no threat to the public.