Suspect arrested in gun battle along San Francisco's waterfront

A wanted felon was arrested in connection with a rolling gun battle along San Francisco's waterfront that left multiple people injured on Sunday, according to police.

On Tuesday evening, the San Francisco Police Department announced the arrest of 33-year-old Lee Haywood, a Pittsburg resident. Haywood, a felon, was already wanted in an unrelated matter.

At around 6:45 p.m. on Sunday, gunshots were exchanged between the occupants of a white sedan and the occupants of a black SUV, according to police. Shots first rang out as the vehicles traveled eastbound on Beach Street. The gunfire continued as the two vehicles traveled through city streets.

Two uninvolved victim vehicles were struck by gunfire in the area of Beach and Stockton Streets. A 48-year-old man who was inside one of the cars, and a 34-year-old woman who was inside the other, were injured by broken glass and bullet fragments, police said.

The white sedan and black SUV continued to drive south on Embarcadero. In the intersection of Embarcadero and Kearny streets, the sedan struck a 10-year-old girl. The SUV struck a 16-year-old. The victims were crossing the street when they were struck. Both are expected to recover.

The suspect vehicles continued on before the black SUV collided with an object and came to a rest. The white sedan kept going, police said.

Officers detained the two occupants of the black SUV, later identified as Haywood and a 28-year-old woman, who has not been named.

Haywood and woman were both struck by gunfire in the wild shootout.

Haywood is being treated for life-threatening injuries. The woman was treated and then released.

Inside the black SUV, officers found a semi-automatic firearm and several spent shell casings.

Haywood faces several felony charges, including negligent discharge of a firearm and wanted felon in possession of a firearm. He also had an outstanding warrant out of Antioch for an unrelated case.

Authorities have not provided any additional information on the occupants of the white sedan who got away.