Caspers Hot Dogs on C Street in Hayward will close permanently after 75 years.

The Bay Area favorite announced on Tuesday that its last day will be July 13.

"We appreciate the memories our customers have made in downtown Hayward and encourage them to visit our Caspers location just a mile up the road on Foothill Blvd," Ron Dorain, co-owner and general manager said in a statement.

This Hayward location opened in 1934 and is the oldest storefront in the hot dog chain.

Caspers closed its Walnut Creek location in April of last year. The family-owned restaurant still has five other locations.

Caspers did not state a reason for the closure, saying only that it "has strengthened the health and future sustainability of the company."

The establishment has already been sold and will most likely be a food business, according to SF Gate.

Caspers Hot Dogs was founded by Armenian immigrants, Paul Agajan and Stephen Beklian, who then moved to Oakland from Chicago.

The chain is now run by the founders’ grandchildren.

Caspers Hot Dogs in Hayward is closing. Photo: Caspers



