Castro Theatre blade sign gets an upgrade
SAN FRANCISCO - An iconic symbol in San Francisco's Castro neighborhood is undergoing a redesign.
The Castro Theatre shared images on social media announcing the restoration of its blade sign.
The refurbishment coincides with the theater's first phase of a $15 million restoration project to revitalize the century-old venue.
The traditional movie theater setting is being transformed into a multipurpose venue.
The restoration project is scheduled for completion by the summer of 2025.