Castro Theatre blade sign gets an upgrade

By KTVU Staff
Published  April 21, 2024 8:48am PDT
San Francisco
Castro Theatre sign renovated

SAN FRANCISCO - An iconic symbol in San Francisco's Castro neighborhood is undergoing a redesign.

The Castro Theatre shared images on social media announcing the restoration of its blade sign.

The refurbishment coincides with the theater's first phase of a $15 million restoration project to revitalize the century-old venue.

The traditional movie theater setting is being transformed into a multipurpose venue.

The restoration project is scheduled for completion by the summer of 2025.