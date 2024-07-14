Cat shot, nonprofit offers money for info leading to arrest of person responsible

article

A nonprofit for animals is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who shot a cat in Soledad last week.

The SPCA Monterey County said that on July 4, someone found a wounded cat on Crestfield Street near Soledad High School. The animal was shot in the leg with a pellet gun, breaking her limb to the point it was found dangling. It was to the SPCA for treatment.

"The cat, who SPCA staff lovingly named Libby, short for Liberty, had a pellet in her right front leg, which shattered the bone. The pellet and small shrapnel particles were still embedded in her leg. Due to the extent of the injury, SPCA veterinarians had to amputate her leg. She is now recovering in the SPCA's compassionate care," the nonprofit said.

No one has come to look for the Libby, a 1-and-a-half-year-old brown tabby cat.

SPCA Monterey County hopes the reward will help them to get information on the suspect.

"This poor cat suffered a painful, inhumane injury. Our goal is to find the person responsible so this never happens again," said Gio Rodriguez, SPCA Humane Investigations Officer.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the SPCA at (831) 373-2631. For donations, call (831) 264-5421 or donate online at www.SPCAmc.org.