CCSF to confer honorary degree to slain Alameda County sheriff's recruit

Family and friends of slain Alameda County sheriff's recruit David Nguyen gathered at City College of San Francisco for a candlelight vigil in his honor.

Nguyen was killed in a freeway shooting in Oakland last month while driving home from the sheriff's academy in Dublin. The shooter is still at large.

Nguyen's mother was among those who gathered to celebrate his life in song and with remembrances at a campus that helped shape his future.

"He was only within one unit of completing his liberal arts associate degree at City College," said National Guard Lt. Alan Wong, a CCSF trustee.

Wong served with Nguyen in the National Guard, said he put forward a proposal for the college to award Nguyen an honorary degree.

"His meritorious service to the community represents the best of City College and represents what we're all about, and that's why it's so important for us to honor his service," Wong said.

"David had so much potential to do so much," said his girlfriend Shanice Vaughn, who also serves with the National Guard. The two met as fellow soldiers.

"The degree meant a lot to David, and he was so close to finishing it. All of his dreams were going to be accomplished," Vaughn said.

"His life had meaning," said Nguyen's friend Aaron Lam. "His life mattered. And because the cruel world was too polluted with darkness, he was called back into the arms of the Lord."

San Francisco Sheriff Paul Miyamoto said, "He represented the future of law enforcement, of public safety. He represented integrity, by bettering himself and furthering his education here."

Barbara Nguyen said city college meant so much to her brother.

"He's a good representation of the students that come here. Low income, immigrant family, little to no guidance growing up. But this school gave him that," she said.

Nguyen was named an honorary sheriff's deputy several weeks ago at his fellow recruits' graduation. This honorary degree would be another salute for a life cut short.