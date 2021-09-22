CDC advisory panel to discuss Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots

An advisory panel for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is scheduled to meet this week to discuss Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 booster shot, who should get the extra dose and when they should receive it.

The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) will convene on Wednesday and Thursday to review data on the safety and effectiveness of Pfizer’s booster dose, according to a meeting agenda. The meeting will be streamed online.

The committee meeting comes on the heels of a Sept. 17 vote by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s advisory panel, which overwhelmingly rejected a plan to give the Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot to all Americans age 16 and up. Instead, the FDA’s influential committee of outside experts endorsed the extra vaccine dose only for those who are 65 or older — or run a high risk of developing severe COVID-19.

The question of who belongs in the high-risk group to potentially receive the extra jab will be one of several topics considered by the CDC’s panel this week. It will also discuss vaccine effectiveness studies currently happening in the U.S. and look at data from those already receiving booster shots, the meeting agenda shows.

The U.S. has already approved both Pfizer and Moderna boosters for certain people with weakened immune systems, such as cancer patients and transplant recipients.

The CDC has said it is next considering boosters for older people, nursing home residents and front-line health care workers — rather than all adults.

The FDA advisory panel, which voted 16-2 rejecting boosters for almost everyone, cited a lack of safety data on extra doses and also raised doubts about the value of mass boosters — rather than ones targeted to specific groups.

Then, in an 18-0 vote, it endorsed extra shots for people 65 and older and those at risk of serious disease. Panel members also agreed that health workers and others who run a high risk of being exposed to the virus on the job should get boosters, too.

But the FDA panel’s nonbinding recommendation is not the last word. The FDA will consider the group’s advice and make its own decision — along with the CDC panel weighing in this week. The FDA and CDC will also most likely decide at some later point whether people who received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson shots should get boosters.

During several hours of vigorous debate, members of the FDA advisory panel questioned last week the value of offering boosters to almost everybody 16 and over.

"I don’t think a booster dose is going to significantly contribute to controlling the pandemic," said Dr. Cody Meissner of Tufts University. "And I think it’s important that the main message we transmit is that we’ve got to get everyone two doses."

Dr. Amanda Cohn of the CDC said, "At this moment it is clear that the unvaccinated are driving transmission in the United States."

The votes dealt a blow to the Biden administration’s effort to offer booster doses to most Americans, looking to shore up protection amid the spread of the highly contagious delta variant — fueling new cases and hospitalizations.

President Joe Biden’s top health advisers, including the heads of the FDA and CDC, first announced plans for widespread booster shots in mid-August, setting the week of Sept. 20 as an all-but-certain start date. But that was before FDA staff scientists had completed their own assessments of the data.

Last week, two top FDA vaccine reviewers joined a group of international scientists in publishing an editorial rejecting the need for boosters in healthy people. The scientists said continuing studies show the shots are working well despite the delta variant.

U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy said the White House’s booster shot announcement was not aimed at pressuring regulators to act but was instead an attempt to be transparent with the public and be prepared in the event that boosters won approval.

"We have always said that this initial plan would be contingent on the FDA and the CDC’s independent evaluation," Murthy said on Sept. 17.

The U.S. booster plan has also raised ethical concerns about the fate of people in impoverished parts of the world. But the administration has argued that the plan is not an us-or-them choice, noting that the U.S. is supplying large quantities of vaccines to the rest of the globe.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. It was reported from Cincinnati.