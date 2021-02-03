CDC’s teacher vaccine announcement pressures schools to reopen

There is mounting pressure to reopen classrooms as the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said teachers don’t need the vaccines for schools to reopen. However, many school systems and teachers’ unions insist educators, staff and students need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before returning to the classroom.

"I agree with the CDC guidance," said Stacey Epstein of Lafayette. "I have a daughter who has been in school full time before vaccines were available and there have been no issues in her school."

Epstein’s six grader is learning in-person at a private school in Walnut Creek, while her third grader is distance learning in the Lafayette Public School District. She called their experiences night and day eager for her younger child to return to the classroom.

"Our whole society is built on kids being in school and getting educated and having social development and having them all stuck at home in varying circumstances is not the way for kids to live," said Epstein.

On Wednesday, the director of the CDC said increasing data suggests a "shots first" for teachers does not need to be a prerequisite.

"Safe reopening does not suggest that teachers need to be vaccinated in order to reopen safely," said CDC Director Rochelle Walensky.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond weighed in on KTVU’s the "Four on Two."

"It’s no question the vaccine will make a difference," said Thurmond. "I believe the CDC is referencing new studies that have shown that many districts in many parts of the country have found ways the keep the spread of coronavirus small on campus."

"I do feel comfortable myself, but I’m not like all the teachers," said San Jose Teacher Fadi Saba.

Saba is a fifth grade teacher at Luther Burbank School in San Jose and said many teachers in his district don't share the same comfort level about returning without a vaccine, given new virus variants, the county's purple tier status and potential health risks.

"The bottom line, it’s an issue of fear and the vaccine for many teachers will allay that," said Saba.

Saba said not all districts are the same given socioeconomic issues. He adds, there's been mixed messages from the CDC before so he wants to know more about the science behind the director’s vaccine statement.

