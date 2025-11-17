NFL player drops to knees after victory to honor Coach John Beam

The Brief Chicago Bears cornerback Nahshon Wright paid tribute to Coach John Beam. Beam was killed last week at a shooting at Laney College. Beam and Wright had a special connection, talking weekly.



Chicago Bears cornerback Nahshon Wright had a stunning moment Sunday night in a victory against the Minnesota Vikings when he intercepted a touchdown pass with an athletic leaping grab before landing on his back with 35 seconds left before halftime.

And then Wright, formerly of East Palo Alto, went to the back of the end zone, dropped to one knee and lowered his head.

Teammates hugged him and helped him to his feet.

The 27-year-old, who was born in Hayward, was paying tribute to the late Laney College Coach John Beam, who was fatally gunned down last week at the field house of the Oakland community college.

A suspect was arrested a day later, and he is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday. A motive was not made public, though police said the shooting death was "targeted."

Wright and his brother Rejzohn, a cornerback for the New Orleans Saints, played for Beam at Laney after graduating from James Logan High in Union City. Both later transferred to Oregon State before playing for the NFL.

The 66-year-old Beam helped thousands of young men, including the Wright brothers, on and off the field over his 45-year career.

Beam's legendary style was profiled on the Netflix series, "Last Chance U."

Laney College proudly mentions this show, saying their program, and Beam, were chosen not only for athletic dominance, but for embodying "leadership, heart and the power of second chances."

Wright's brother, Rejzohn, was featured in the 2020 season of the show.

After the game, Nahshon Wright told reporters that Beam was like a father figure to him, especially after his own father was killed in 2017.

"We talked once a week, easily," Wright said. "He did a lot for me and my brothers."

Meanwhile, back in the Bay Area, Beam was also top of mind for the organizers of a gun buy-back in Oakland over the weekend.

Dozens of people turned in their firearms at the "Guns to Gardens" event at Mount Zion Baptist Church on Wilow Street.

People turning in guns received gift cars and free gardening tools made from guns which had been turned in at earlier events.

Lisa Vegas said she was motivated to get rid of her gun because of the "events of the last couple of days," which also included a school shooting at Skyline High the day before Beam was killed.

Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee spoke, also honoring the memory of Beam.

"It's just a moment the community has to come together and grieve together," Lee said. "And a large part of it has to do with these weapons on the street."

Chicago Bears cornerback Nahshon Wright drops to his knee in honor of the late Coach John Beam. Nov. 16, 2025. Photo: Fox Sports