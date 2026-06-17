Celebrity fitness trainer sues Equinox for discrimination, wrongful termination

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The Brief Mario Godiva has sued Equinox alleging the luxury fitness company failed to protect him from racist comments made by gym members and that managers retaliated against him. Godiva’s lawsuit seeks past and future compensatory damages, compensation for additional economic losses and costs, exemplary and punitive damages, and payment of Godiva’s legal expenses. Equinox has been sued at least twice before by trainers alleging retaliation and discrimination.



A well-known health expert and coach has sued Equinox, alleging the luxury fitness company failed to protect him from racist comments made by gym members and that managers retaliated against him after he took medical leave and made repeated whistleblower complaints.

Mario Godiva Green – better known as simply Mario Godiva – filed the suit in San Francisco Superior Court alleging the retaliation and that he "was treated differently because of his race and disability" before he was wrongfully terminated from his job as a group fitness instructor at Equinox.

Beginning with Equinox

The backstory:

Godiva’s lawsuit details that he was hired by Equinox in New York in 2010 after he made a name for himself as a trainer specializing in Kangoo Jumps, which are spring-loaded, shock-absorbing exercise shoes.

The lawsuit says Godiva "thrived" during the first four years of his employment with Equinox and transferred to San Diego in early 2021, but in September that same year, a member allegedly called him a racial slur.

The suit alleges Godiva reported the incident to his direct manager and eventually higher management, but "received little to no response" from either.

"Godiva was deeply upset and appalled by this overtly racially discriminatory conduct," the lawsuit said. "He believed by Equinox refusing to address this issue they were endorsing this member’s conduct as acceptable."

During the pandemic:

The lawsuit further alleges that, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Equinox managers stripped Godiva of his seniority and limited his opportunities to schedule classes.

Godiva was laid off in early 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but was rehired by Equinox that same March, according to the lawsuit.

However, when Godiva was returning to work at the Equinox location in La Costa, the company allegedly "treated him as a new hire rather than restoring his prior seniority and status as promised," the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit alleges that Godiva was "the only African American instructor among a largely white group fitness staff," and when he attempted to schedule more sessions for himself, his manager denied the request and "imposed limitations on what she believed Mr. Godiva could handle while simultaneously assigning double sessions and race preferred class opportunities to white instructors."

"As the sole African American instructor on the roster, Mr. Godiva perceived the denial of his scheduling request and the unequal assignment of opportunities as part of a broader pattern in which African American instructors were deprioritized in scheduling and advancement decisions," the lawsuit said. "Mr. Godiva made a legally-protected complaint about his unfair treatment because he is an African American man at Equinox."

Health scares:

The suit also alleges Equinox retaliated against Godiva after he was hospitalized with a serious, life-threatening infection.

In June 2022, Godiva visited urgent care after experiencing hip pain and was later admitted into the hospital with cryptococcal meningitis – a brain and spinal infection.

During his hospitalization, Godiva allegedly received a slew of more than 50 text messages and emails from his manager and from Equinox’s HR department urging him to fill out a leave of absence packet or face "voluntary resignation."

He eventually recovered and was allowed by his doctor to return to work in September 2022, but when he got back to Equinox, his manager allegedly "ignored his medical clearance and treated him as though he were a new instructor, rather than an instructor with 14 years’ experience," according to the lawsuit.

"[Godiva’s manager] allowed him to teach only one fitness class, citing ‘business decisions’ as the reason," the lawsuit said. "However, she promptly reassigned Mr. Godiva’s prime-time Tabata Max class, and Mr. Godiva’s double sessions to herself. This was her intentionally taking advantage of his life-threatening illness, stripping him of job duties while on protected leave pursuant to Family Medical Leave Act and using his illness and disability to elevate her platform with prime-time classes."

Godiva reported his grievances in a formal complaint with Equinox, and was assured by an HR representative that his claims would be investigated.

Equinox issued a memorandum in November 2022 stating that its investigation was complete and Godiva’s claims could not be substantiated.

Transferring to SF

Dig deeper:

Following the investigation at the San Diego location, Godiva transferred to Equinox’s San Francisco facility.

In October 2023, Godiva took over a cycle class for another instructor. However, he was removed from the position after three weeks amid claims that attendance was declining.

The lawsuit alleges that attendance in the cycle class was actually rising under Godiva, and that after he was removed, the class "was given to a newly hired, less qualified, white instructor."

In September 2025, Godiva contacted the location’s general manager to raise concerns that he was being targeted.

The lawsuit said Godiva had been a preferred substitute instructor for Barre and Pilates classes under the previous general manager, but once she was replaced, the new general manager sent other instructors to observe Godiva’s classes and "failed to consider Mr. Godiva… for new class opportunities."

Mandatory changes:

In January 2026, the San Francisco Equinox’s regional group fitness manager informed Godiva of a mandatory change from Godiva’s Pilates Fusion class to a different "True Barre" format, which prompted Godiva to make a formal complaint to the company’s human resources department that the manager’s directive "constituted a retaliatory change to his employment conditions and an attempt to constructively discharge him."

The next month, after teaching the class, Godiva received an email from Equinox HR that it was investigating a member’s formal complaint regarding his True Barre teaching style.

Less than six hours after receiving the email, Godiva was given a termination notice, effective immediately, that cited his alleged deviation from the True Barre format as the basis for his termination, according to the lawsuit.

"Equinox claimed Mr. Godiva violated the True Barre curriculum by including squats and core work, even though the official True Barre manual expressly includes squats and core work," the lawsuit said. "Equinox also terminated Mr. Godiva because of his continued whistleblowing complaints about his unfair treatment. Indeed, he was wrongfully and retaliatorily terminated."

Godiva’s lawsuit seeks past and future compensatory damages, compensation for additional economic losses and costs, exemplary and punitive damages, and payment of Godiva’s legal expenses.

KTVU reached out to Equinox for comment on the lawsuit, but did not hear back prior to publication.

Other suits

Big picture view:

Godiva’s lawsuit is only the latest in a string alleging Equinox discriminated against its trainers.

In 2023, Röbynn Europe was awarded over $11 million in damages by a jury after alleging Equinox retaliated against her by firing her after she called out instances of racism and sexism at the high-end fitness club.

And in 2025, a jury awarded Lajos "Lali" Hugyetz more than $32 million after he alleged Equinox terminated him after forcing him to work shifts without a break despite the fact he was medically restricted from continuous standing due to hip arthritis.