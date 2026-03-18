César Chávez family 'shocked' to learn about sex allegations

The Brief The family of César Chávez said they were "shocked and saddened" to learn of the sexual allegations against their late father. The family said they hoped people remembered their father's larger legacy and they asked for fairness and privacy. The statement followed a New York Times investigation about Chávez allegedly abusing at least three women, including fellow labor leader Dolores Huerta.



The family of the late Latino labor leader César Chávez responded on Wednesday to a damning investigation into their father, saying they were "shocked and saddened" to learn the news that their father "engaged in sexual impropriety with women and minors nearly 50 years ago."

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The statement, which didn't name anyone in the family specifically, follows an explosive New York Times investigation where at least three women accused Chávez, who died in 1993, of sexual abuse. One of those claims came from fellow labor icon Dolores Huerta of Bakersfield, Calif., who co-founded the National Farm Workers Association in 1962, which later became the United Farm Workers labor union.

She is a central figure in the Times' article and issued her own statement saying that Chávez manipulated and forced her to have sex twice, impregnating her on both occasions.

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What they're saying:

"As a family steeped in the values of equity and justice, we honor the voices of those who feel unheard and who report sexual abuse," the Chávez statement read. "This is deeply painful to our family."

They also said they hoped people would remember the good things about their father. They're referring to his previous image as a labor icon, a folk hero and described by the AFL-CIO as "one of the most inspirational labor leaders of the 20th century, which an influence that stretched far beyond the California fields."

Chávez was born in Yuma, Ariz., and relocated to California, where he married Helen Chávez and had eight children with her. The Times investigation revealed he fathered at least four children with three other women, including Huerta.

"As family members, we also carry our own memories of the person we knew," the statement read. "Someone whose life included work and contributions that matter deeply to many people. We will process and be responsive to the experiences of others as we hold cherished memories of our father.

The Chávez family added they hoped the coverage of their father would be "approached thoughtfully and fairly," and they asked for their privacy, as they continue to "process this difficult information."

The Source César Chávez family statement provided by Maria Beltran, director of Raben. Dolores Huerta statement, New York Times.



