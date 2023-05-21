Expand / Collapse search

Chaperone policy implemented at CoCo County Fair after recent fights

By KTVU staff
Antioch
ANTIOCH, Calif. - The County Costa County Fair is requiring chaperones for all youth after 5 p.m. after recent fights at the event, county fair officials said.

Videos circulating on social media show several youths fighting. Fair officials did not say what may have caused the incidents. 

 Fair officials say chaperones must be a parent or a guardian of young guests.

"We want to ensure that the Fair remains a SAFE and FUN environment for all families and friends to gather and make memories…ALL youth must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Thank you so much for your cooperation and understanding," a statement from fair officials read.

This story is developing and will be updated with more information.