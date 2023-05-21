Chaperone policy implemented at CoCo County Fair after recent fights

The County Costa County Fair is requiring chaperones for all youth after 5 p.m. after recent fights at the event, county fair officials said.

Videos circulating on social media show several youths fighting. Fair officials did not say what may have caused the incidents.

Related article

Fair officials say chaperones must be a parent or a guardian of young guests.

"We want to ensure that the Fair remains a SAFE and FUN environment for all families and friends to gather and make memories…ALL youth must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Thank you so much for your cooperation and understanding," a statement from fair officials read.

This story is developing and will be updated with more information.