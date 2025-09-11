Checkers the pig in search of forever home: Bay Area SPCA

The Brief Checkers the pig is up for adoption, according to the Peninsula SPCA. The 17 lb. pot-bellied pig will grow up to 100 lbs. and requires outdoor yard space. Pot-bellied pigs are smart, perhaps even more intelligent than dogs and are very social animals.



KTVU welcomed a very special guest in-studio on Thursday as the Peninsula SPCA informed us Checkers the pig is up for adoption and the group is trying to find a forever home for the animal.

Smart and social animals

What we know:

Colleen Crowley with the SPCA said Checkers, a pot-bellied pig, is social, much like a dog, enjoys belly rubs and that perhaps pigs are even smarter than dogs.

It was a first for KTVU's Andre Senior, the host of the segment. He had never had a chance to pet a pig before.

Crowley said pigs need a good-sized yard and because they root around in the dirt and wallow in the mud, you'll need a yard if you're looking to adopt. Pigs are OK to be indoors at times, but they will require outdoor space.

Crowley said the mud is good for the pig's skin. "So he'll need a wallowing pond," she said.

"Anyone can be a pig mom or dad or family," said Crowley. But is it a good idea?

"Every city varies, so check your local ordinance," Crowley said. "Make sure you can have Checkers, a little farm animal, a pig as a pet."

Interested in adopting? How to get in touch

Crowley said if you are interested in adopting Checkers, you are welcome to call the Peninsula SPCA and to check out their website.

"Our adoption staff is really good," Crowley said. They can talk more about the application process to adopt Checkers.

Those interested should know that Checkers came in as a stray, so his age is unclear. We know Checkers is young and 17 pounds. Crowley said he could grow to more than 100 pounds, about seven times his current size.

Because of pigs' intelligence, as pets, they will require enrichment, Crowley said. On Checkers' web page, the SPCA explains an ideal situation would be for Checkers to be adopted by someone who has other pigs, so Checkers can make friends.

As the segment wore on, Checkers became vocal. Crowley explained Checkers knew she had snuck a piece of zucchini in her pocket. He likes to eat veggies and commercial pig pellets.

Checkers is not at the adoption center. You can make arrangements to meet Checkers in person by making an appointment.

You can call (650) 340-7022 and tell the SPCA you are interested in meeting Checkers for adoption.