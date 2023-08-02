Child dies after being found unresponsive in San Jose school's pool

A child found unresponsive in a San Jose school's swimming pool Monday has died, police said.

The San Jose Police Department said the child, who was also a student at the school located in the 4300 block of Bucknall Road, was found Monday around 1:50 p.m. The school was identified as the private Harker School by the Mercury News.

The unidentified child was given first aid before being taken to a local hospital in critical condition. A lifeguard was present, the Mercury News reported.

Police said they were notified of the child's death Wednesday.

The SJPD Homicide Unit and the Santa Clara District Attorney's Office are currently investigating the death.

"We are devastated to hear the news and our thoughts are with the family," officials said.

All children's death are investigated by the Homicide Unit, but the police department said that does not mean that officials suspect a homicide took place.