The Brief A woman is in critical condition after police said a child driving a car struck her while she was walking her dog in a marked crosswalk Thursday morning in Oakland. Police said two children, both younger than 10, were inside the vehicle. One child was driving, and both were taken to a hospital with stable injuries. Authorities have not said how the children gained access to the vehicle.



A woman is in critical condition after police said a child driving a car struck her while she was walking her dog in a marked crosswalk Thursday morning in Oakland.

The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of 35th and Mangels avenues. Police initially responded to a report of a vehicle striking a pedestrian.

When officers arrived, they found an injured woman in her 30s. She was taken to a local hospital, where she remains in critical condition, according to police. The condition of her dog has not been released.

Children were inside vehicle

What we know:

Police said there were two children, both younger than 10, inside the car. One child was driving and the other was a passenger.

Both children were taken to a local hospital and are in stable condition, police said.

Authorities said the child driving the vehicle lost control and struck the woman as she was walking her dog in a marked crosswalk.

Police have not said how the children gained access to the vehicle.

Investigators have contacted the children's parents, who are cooperating with the investigation.

Video and aerial footage capture aftermath

Dig deeper:

Aerial footage from the scene showed a heavily damaged white sedan on the sidewalk surrounded by scattered chunks of broken concrete.

Surveillance video captured the moments before the crash. The footage appears to show the woman crossing the street with her dog before a white sedan enters the frame. The actual impact is not seen.

The investigation remains ongoing.