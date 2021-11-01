Child finds sewing needle inside Halloween trick-or-treat candy, Ohio police say

article

An observant child in Ohio made a "demented" discovery inside their Halloween candy while trick-or-treating over the weekend, alerting police to a sewing needle planted inside a chocolate treat.

The tampered candy was distributed in Fostoria, a city located about 40 miles south of Toledo, during citywide trick-or-treating on Saturday, the Fostoria Police Division said Sunday .

"Although we only are aware of 2 pieces of candy being involved, we take this seriously and are appalled that anyone would be so demented as to want to hurt children in our community," Chief Keith Loreno said in a written statement.

Police said that both pieces of tampered candy had a sewing needle placed inside.

An observant child alerted police in Fostoria to the tampered treats, pictured above with a sewing needle embedded inside the candy. (Fostoria Police Division)

While the child who reported the tampered treats told police they received it while trick-or-treating in the area of North Union, Summit and Rock streets, authorities said the specific street it had been distributed on wasn’t immediately clear.

"We’ve all heard of these types of things happening, but to actually have someone do this in our community is truly disturbing!" police said .

Both police and the ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital advised parents to take any candy their children received while trick-or-treating to the hospital on Nov. 1 to be X-rayed for potential metal objects.

Police said the X-rays would only be performed during the following times: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.; and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Authorities asked anyone with information about who may be involved with the tampered candy to call Fostoria Police at 419-435-8573.

