Child in life threatening condition after being struck by vehicle in San Jose

A vehicle vs. pedestrian accident in San Jose left a person in life-threatening condition. Police say that the person who was struck was a child.

The accident happened Friday evening in the area of Camden Avenue and Kooser Road.

Police say the investigation into the crash has prompted the closure of Southbound Camden Avenue from Kooser Road to Merrill Loop.

Police say the child was taken to a nearby hospital with life threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the child remained at the scene, and is cooperating with investigators, police said.

No other information about the crash was immediately available.

