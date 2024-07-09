1-year-old dies after falling from San Francisco window

A 1-year-old boy has died after falling from a window in San Francisco's Mission neighborhood last week.

The 15-month-old fell from a building's window on Wednesday in the 2300 block of Mission Street, authorities said.

When crews arrived, they found the child in his mother's arms with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, where he later died.

The Office of the San Francisco Chief Medical Examiner on Tuesday identified the child as Ulises Gonzalez Rodriguez.

Authorities have not disclosed how the child fell from the window.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family with memorial and funeral costs.