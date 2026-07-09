Child sexual assault suspect arrested by Morgan Hill police, charged by D.A.

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The Brief A YMCA employee was arrested by Morgan Hill police for the sexual assault of a child in June. The Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office has charged the suspect, a 25-year-old Gilroy resident, with lewd and lascivious acts on a 10-year-old girl. The girl was attending a YMCA summer day camp at Morgan Hill Aquatic Center.



A YMCA employee was arrested by Morgan Hill police on Thursday on suspicion of sexually assaulting a minor.

What we know:

The Morgan Hill Police Department said Anthony Joseph Ramon, 25, of Gilroy, was taken into custody without incident and has been charged by the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office with lewd and lascivious acts on a minor.

Police said the assault happened on June 30. That's when officers from the department responded to a report that a 10-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by a YMCA summer camp counselor.

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Investigators said the victim was attending a YMCA summer day camp at the Morgan Hill Aquatic Center. They identified Ramon as the suspect.

When officials with the YMCA of Silicon Valley learned of this, they immediately placed Ramon on leave, officials said. Ramon had been employed by the YMCA since the summer of 2024.

"The Morgan Hill Police Department encourages parents and guardians to have open conversations with their children about safe touch and inappropriate adult behavior and to report any suspected abuse or unwanted contact to law enforcement immediately," a police department news release said.

Police said the YMCA Silicon Valley upholds "comprehensive child protection policies" that include employee screening, background checks, mandatory child abuse training, among other protocol and requirements.

The suspect was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on $100,000 bail.