Children's Creativity Museum celebrates 25th anniversary

The Children's Creativity Museum in Yerba Buena Gardens celebrated its 25th anniversary Saturday with a free, hands-on creativity event.

Children got to build Legos and make suggestions for a new playground.

The museum is a safe space for children to explore art, music, and even animation.

Visitors witnessed a groundbreaking ceremony showcasing improvements to the facility made possible by an $800,000 state grant.

Officials say these enhancements allow the museum to continue to successfully serve the community.

"We're just excited that families really want to help their kids learn and play...so many families in San Francisco and the Bay Area," said Dr. Carol Tang.

City assemblyman Phil Ting, who helped champion the grant, spoke at the event.