Chile Lindo, known for empanadas, added to San Francisco's legacy business registry

The Brief Chile Lindo in the Mission District is among the businesses recently added to San Francisco's Legacy Business Registry. The empanada shop's owner Paula Tejada is proud of her achievement and took over the business in 1995. She says her business is integrated in San Francisco culture while it represents Chilean and South American culture.



The pride in Paula Tejeda's voice comes through over the phone as she describes Chile Lindo, one of the small businesses added to San Francisco's Legacy Business Registry this week.

Cultural legacy

The backstory:

According to the Mayor's Office of Small Business, the city's Small Business Commission unanimously approved 11 businesses to the city registry for their longstanding commitment to serving the community and for being culturally vital. The businesses approved on June 23 are in addition to four businesses that were added to the legacy registry this past spring.

Tejada has been at the helm of this one-woman Mission District operation since 1995, but the business, best known for its empanadas, predates her as it's been around for over 50 years. Tejeda says the business has changed ownership three times.

"I was the first one to focus exclusively on Chilean products and promoting Chile and building a brand in the Bay Area," Tejeda says. She says that the brand is iconic and that it has a story.

Chile Lindo in San Francisco's Mission District. Photo credit: © ChileLindo.com

Tejeda says the traditional empanada, baked fresh daily with hand-kneaded dough, has been her staple product. Their website describes this delicacy as being filled with Angus beef, sautéed onions, paprika, cumin, salt and black pepper and a slice of hard-boiled egg. Chile Lindo also gives a little bit of the history of this food item, saying it was introduced to Chile by Spanish colonizers in the 16th century.

Chile Lindo in San Francisco's Mission District. Photo credit: © ChileLindo.com

Strength of labor

Nowadays, at her 10-by 20-foot counter on 16th and Capp streets, she says the iconic brand is very much powered by herself and that the strength of labor is immigrant driven.

"I've always worked with limited staff, mostly immigrants who just arrived. Newcomers from Chile and Paraguay," Tejeda says. She said she shows these new arrivals around the city and the resources they can access.

She said her parents are Chilean, but that she herself came from New York City. When she took over the business 30 years ago, she said she was told Chileans aren't going to come to the heart of the Mission. But that's not how she saw things. She was determined to succeed.

"My whole vision from the beginning was how Chile Lindo integrates in San Francisco culture as something that represents Chile and South America, Peru, and Argentina," Tejeda said.

Getting recognized

She's proud to have received the recognition from the city. "It means a great deal because it's what I've been striving for, for Chile Lindo to have a space in the culture of San Francisco. It's important to me that I can prove there was room for Chilean food, wine and culture in San Francisco."

Tejeda says she struggled during the pandemic and had to take out COVID loans, but that it's time to pay them back and that there haven't been opportunities to negotiate a lower rate on those loans.

Still, she sees that the city wants to preserve businesses like hers and doesn't want to lose what she has worked for.

"Chileans can see [San Francisco] legitimized what I've been working toward," Tejeda said.

Chile Lindo in San Francisco's Mission District. Photo credit: © ChileLindo.com

In 2015, San Francisco's Board of Supervisors established their legacy business program, something the city says is essential to the city's character and economy. In order to be considered a legacy business in San Francisco, the business must have operated in the city for 30 or more years.

"The businesses added to the registry have contributed to our city's culture and vibrancy for decades and I'm thrilled to see them honored," Mayor Daniel Lurie said in a press release.

Here is a list of the other businesses recently added to the Legacy Business Registry with descriptions provided by the Mayor Office of Small Business:

3881 24th St.

Since 1972, Haystack Pizza is a family-owned restaurant in Noe Valley.

3160 16th St.

Kilowatt is a multi-purpose community space that functions mainly as a live music venue and Bar.

3249 24th St. and 484 5th St.

La Victoria SF is a historic bakery located in the Mission District, specializing in traditional Mexican pan dulce (sweet bread) and other baked goods.

1322 Grant Ave.

Mo's Grill in North Beach is a casual restaurant known for its all natural, best grilled burger, like the "Belly Buster," and diner staples such as steaks, ribs, pork chops, and pancakes.

595 5th Ave.

O’Keeffe’s Bar is a neighborhood Irish bar offering alcoholic beverages, non-alcoholic beverages, and packaged snacks.

Phil's Electric Company

2701 Lombard St.

Phil's Electric Company sells and repairs vacuum cleaners, vacuum parts, household supplies, and small appliances.

Fort Mason Center

San Francisco Children’s Art Center (SFCAC) is a non‐profit organization that provides visual arts instruction for San Francisco children ages 2‐10 years old.

122 West Portal Ave.

Shaw's is a candy and ice cream store selling gourmet chocolates and truffles, handmade fudge, cotton candy, and an array of nostalgic confections and candy-related gifts.

3030 20th St.

Southern Exposure ("SoEx") is an artist-centered nonprofit organization committed to supporting visual artists.

697 South Van Ness Ave.

Steppin’ Out is a studio for young people to learn dance in a nurturing atmosphere.

Studio on Chestnut

2233 Chestnut St.

Studio on Chestnut is a boutique that specializes in women’s wear. It offers clothing and accessories for leisure, travel, and specialty occasions.

581 Webster Street, Suite 203

Tokaido Arts is an art gallery that sells Japanese woodblock prints from the 18th century to the 21st century, as well as other fine Asian art.

Unity Mutual Benefit Association

548 Haight St.

Unity Mutual Benefit Association (UMBA) is a non-profit organization that owns and maintains a building at 548-552 Haight Street, which provides meeting space for its fraternal structure (Masons and Eastern Stars) as well as a rental hall for community use, private parties, and live music shows.

2244 Irving St. and 1556 Ocean Ave.

Win Long Hardware & Supply sells hardware, houseware, plumbing, electrical, paint, and various other do-it-yourself (DIY) home maintenance supplies. They also cut keys and do rekeying of locks.