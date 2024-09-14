San Francisco Chinatown's monthly night market is a place to taste delicious food and enjoy live entertainment.

On Friday night, it was also a place to celebrate an important cultural holiday: the Mid-Autumn Festival.

There was a sense of pride as people celebrated a tradition passed down from generation to generation.

The festivities centered around food and family. It featured a lion dance that kicked off a weekend of festivities.

The Mid-Autumn festival's cultural significance is second only to Chinese New Year.

"Back in China, the ancient emperor looked at this season, autumn, as a time to pray to the gods because they want a healthy harvest for their farm," said Vanita Louie, a San Francisco native.

There's an abundance and variety of food at the night market to celebrate the season.

The holiday is also known as the Autumn Moon Festival.



Henry Chen of AA Bakery displayed his skills in the art of making mochi moon cake, a twist on the traditional "yuet beng," Cantonese for moon cake.

It's a staple of this celebration.

"It is a superstition that we all have a taste or bite of the Autumn moon cake because it's something our grandparents and ancestors have instilled in us.

"It's good luck, peace and happiness and fellowship," said Louie.

The moon cakes are both given and received among family and friends.

At On Waverly, a bookstore in the heart of Chinatown, there was a display devoted to this holiday.

"As an Asian American, I feel like the Mid-Autumn Moon Festival is one of the most important holidays for us to really get together, eat, and spend time with our families," said Cynthia Huie, co-owner of On Waverly.

The holiday falls on Tuesday, Sept. 17. It should be a full moon that night.

These festivities are a way to share the Chinese culture.

"Communities all over San Francisco gather in one place and immerse themselves in culture and try different food. I think it's a beautiful place at this moment," said Hayley Sanchez. "I'm excited to explore the shops, the food, the people."

And try some moon cake.

More food, fun and music during this weekend's Autumn Moon Festival.

It's scheduled to go from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

