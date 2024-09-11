CHP arrests Concord man after finding 100 pounds of meth in car

article

The Brief Concord man arrested for possession of methamphetamine More than 100 pounds of drugs located in his car Canine unit helped CHP officers



A Concord man has been arrested and charged after CHP officers found nearly 100 pounds of methamphetamine in his car.

A CHP canine unit stopped 47-year-old Magdaleno Quezada Garcia on August 29 on Interstate 680 near Marina Vista Road in Concord.

During the stop, the officer deployed the canine to sniff the vehicle.

The dog then alerted the officer to the odor of drugs.

Officers ultimately found 100 pounds of suspected methamphetamine in bags.

Garcia was arrested on a number of charges including possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine for sale, and transportation of methamphetamine for sale.

KTVU has learned the Contra Costa County District Attorney has charged Garcia.